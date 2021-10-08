Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.