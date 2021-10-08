BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.