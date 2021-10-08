BioNTech SE to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $11.46 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.82. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $246.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.99. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after acquiring an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $73,570,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.