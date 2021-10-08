Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $13.95

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $14.35. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

