Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 796,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,356,436 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $606.54 million, a P/E ratio of 157.57 and a beta of 4.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.