BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Up 3.9%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.60. 32,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,670,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $578.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

