Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.28 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $423.68 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $173.63 or 0.00320062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,247.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.09 or 0.01104370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.57 or 0.00353132 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043507 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,864,170 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.