Bitradio Market Cap Hits $86,212.36 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $86,212.36 and $37.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00411735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,434,827 coins and its circulating supply is 10,434,823 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.