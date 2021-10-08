Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Osmium Partners LLC

Osmium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 0.3% of Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 3,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

BSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

