BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGY opened at $6.17 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

