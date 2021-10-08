BlackRock Inc. Acquires 307,401 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marcus & Millichap worth $236,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of MMI stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.