BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 746,334 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $266,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

