BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,528,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $257,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE MC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $68.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

