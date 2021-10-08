BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,623 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.21% of ArcBest worth $239,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

