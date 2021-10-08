BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Air Lease worth $244,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $358,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AL stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

