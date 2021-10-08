BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,533,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,856 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.16% of Redwood Trust worth $247,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.