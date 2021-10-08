Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $157,939 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

