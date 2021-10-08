Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMJ opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

