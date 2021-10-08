Blair William & Co. IL Has $728,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

