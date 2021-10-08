Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 125,133 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

