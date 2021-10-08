Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,995 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 117.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30,468.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of WH stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $83.53.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

