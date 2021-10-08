Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $107.91 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.