Blair William & Co. IL Sells 607 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.