Blair William & Co. IL Sells 970 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,189 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

