Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Fouad Namouni Sells 3,241 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 70.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

