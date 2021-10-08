Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,229 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4,979.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,229 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

