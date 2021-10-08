Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 3,970 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 58.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

Shares of TDG traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $643.90. 1,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,289. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $617.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

