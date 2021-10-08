Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 500.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.65.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.83. 5,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.