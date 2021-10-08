Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,888,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 216,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,772. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

