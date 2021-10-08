BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 on October 29th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BCPT stock opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £728.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.03. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.99 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.03.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

