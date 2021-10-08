BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.35 on October 29th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BCPT stock opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £728.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.03. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.99 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.03.
About BMO Commercial Property Trust
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.