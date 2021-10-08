BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,445,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 760,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

