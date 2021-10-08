BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 2.41. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

