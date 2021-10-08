BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $238,000 Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Redfin were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 22.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $49.53 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $117,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,833 shares of company stock worth $6,509,659 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

