BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,795 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 45.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,806,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

BCRX opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

