BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 14,574 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $790.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.