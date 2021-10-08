BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BNP Paribas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.48.

BNPQY stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.83%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

