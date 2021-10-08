Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,750. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

