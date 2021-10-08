Bondly (BONDLY) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $521,199.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00228364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

