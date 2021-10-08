boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.77% from the stock’s current price.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.77. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 185.03 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

