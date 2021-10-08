boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.