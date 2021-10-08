Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$47.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.47. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.92 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

