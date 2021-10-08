Boston Partners Acquires New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

