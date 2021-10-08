Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.85% of ACCO Brands worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $856.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.