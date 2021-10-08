Boston Partners Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Boston Partners cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 91.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,003,623 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

