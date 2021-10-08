Boston Partners Has $12.14 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of First Citizens BancShares worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

FCNCA opened at $863.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $853.24 and a 200 day moving average of $841.42. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.22 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

