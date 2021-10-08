Boston Partners Has $16.02 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Boston Partners lowered its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Brink’s were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

