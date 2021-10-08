Boston Partners Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.90% of Preferred Bank worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PFBC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

