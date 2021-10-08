Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 861,457 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 861,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 289,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 696,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 460,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,155,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

