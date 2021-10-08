BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

BWAY stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

