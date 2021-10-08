BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.